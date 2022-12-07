US Senate

‘You've Got Me for Six More Years': Raphael Warnock Defeats Trump-Backed Challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate Runoff

Warnock's runoff victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate, rather than the 50-50 split of the past two years

By Associated Press and NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated his Republican challenger, football star Herschel Walker, in Georgia's Senate runoff election on Tuesday, NBC News projected.

"You've got me for six more years," Warnock told supporters in a victory speech. "After a hard-fought campaign — or should I say campaigns — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken."

The outcome was another blow to a Republican candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, who'd lent his support to Walker. The former University of Georgia football and NFL star was unable to overcome damaging allegations, including claims that he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions despite supporting a national ban on the procedure.

politics 5 hours ago

Georgia's Turnout Was Down. Here's What Voters Think About the New Voting Law.

georgia 19 hours ago

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock Defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia Runoff

news Dec 6

Georgia Senate Runoff: Sen. Raphael Warnock's Win Gives Democrats More Leverage in Congress

“The numbers look like they’re not going to add up,” Walker told supporters late Tuesday at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta. “There’s no excuses in life, and I’m not going to make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight.”

Republican Herschel Walker conceded defeat last last night after he lost the race for Georgia’s open Senate seat.

Biden said he called Warnock Tuesday night to congratulate him. "Tonight Georgia voters stood up for our democracy, rejected Ultra MAGAism, and most importantly: sent a good man back to the Senate," Biden tweeted. "Here’s to six more years."

In November’s election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast, but fell short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

His runoff victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate, rather than the 50-50 split of the past two years. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker, NBC News projects. This gives Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

This article tagged under:

US Senategeorgiaraphael warnockHerschel Walker
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us