Preliminary Bill OKed to Let Non-Citizens in DC Vote in Local Races

Non-citizens would be able to cast ballots in local races, including for mayor and the D.C. Council, but they would not be allowed to vote in federal elections

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

The D.C. Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that would allow non-citizen residents in the District, including undocumented immigrants, to vote in local elections, provided they meet the remaining requirements for voting in the District.

Non-citizens would be able to cast ballots in local races, including for mayor and the D.C. Council, but they would not be allowed to vote in federal elections.

D.C. would join several Maryland municipalities, including Hyattsville and Takoma Park, in allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections.

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser — who in the past has supported similar legislation — expressed concerns. 

"This was something that I think the Council moved on without much input," Bowser said. "It wasn't the bill that was originally introduced, so I want to look very closely at how they determine who is eligible to vote."

The bill still needs a second vote by the D.C. Council before going to the mayor. 

