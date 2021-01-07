Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol

As the United States and countries around the world recover from the shock of watching a pro-Trump group storm the U.S. Capitol during a ceremonial transfer of power, workers at the Capitol deal with the shattered aftermath left behind.
22 photos
1/22
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Workers clean damage near an overrun Capitol police checkpoint a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
2/22
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A worker cleans a copy of the Declaration of Independence at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Joe Biden was formally recognized by Congress as the next U.S. president early Thursday, ending two months of failed challenges by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that exploded into violence at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers met to ratify the election result. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
3/22
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A worker removes a Trump scarf from the East Front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2021.
4/22
Miguel Pereira/Getty Images
Newspapers show yesterday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 7, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Politicians across the world have reacted with shock and dismay at the events in Washington D.C., after Trump supporters converged on the U.S Capitol, broke into the building, challenged law enforcement officers and forced lawmakers, who were debating the electoral college count, to certify the U.S. presidential victory of Joe Biden, to flee to safety.
5/22
Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Broken glass lay on the floor inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Jan. 6, 2021. The House and Senate resumed a politically charged debate over the legitimacy of the presidential election hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and drove lawmakers from their chambers.
6/22
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
TOPSHOT – Damage is seen inside the US Capitol building early on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC, after supporters of US President Donald Trump breeched security and entered the building during a session of Congress. – Donald Trump’s supporters stormed a session of Congress held today, January 6, to certify Joe Biden’s election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
7/22
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Damage is seen inside the US Capitol building early on Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, DC, after supporters of US President Donald Trump breeched security and entered the building during a session of Congress.
8/22
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Damage is seen inside the US Capitol building early on Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C, after supporters of US President Donald Trump breeched security and entered the building during a session of Congress.
9/22
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
A worker clears debris from broken doors and windows near an entrance breached by protesters a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
10/22
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
Workers clear away damage a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol on Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
11/22
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Flex cuffs hang from the northern entrance door from when Capitol police attempted to secure it from a pro-Trump mob the day before at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
12/22
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
A worker clears damage the day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
13/22
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Newspaper headlines show the breach of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2021.
14/22
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Workers install additional fencing along the east side of the Capitol, Jan. 7, 2021, following the riot that shook the U.S. and the world the day before.
15/22
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
The remnants of pepper spray, tear gas and residue from fire extinguishers blanket the northern entrance to the Capitol on Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
16/22
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
A broken window is seen next to the Senate Carriage Entrance at the Capitol, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C. A pro-Trump mob stormed into the Capitol, interrupting a joint congressional session and delaying the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump.
17/22
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
A worker cleans broken glass from one of the entrances to the Capitol after a pro-Trump mob broke into the building during protests, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
18/22
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Workers construct additional fencing around the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2021. Joe Biden was formally recognized by Congress as the next U.S. president early Thursday, ending two months of failed challenges by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that exploded into violence at the U.S. Capitol.
19/22
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Workers begin to clean up the debris and damage caused by a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
20/22
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A worker removes “Stop The Steal” signs from the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2021.
21/22
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Pepper spray, tear gas, and fire extinguisher residue blankets the security console at the entrance to the western promenade of the Capitol, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
22/22
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Republican members of Congress pray after Vice President Mike Pence declared the final electoral vote counts, confirming Joe Biden as the next President of the United States during a joint session of Congress, Washington, D.C, Jan. 7, 2021.