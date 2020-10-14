NBC News to Host Town Hall With Trump on Thursday

President Donald Trump will take part in an NBC News town hall-style event in Miami on Thursday, with Trump taking questions from Florida voters, the network announced on Wednesday.

The town hall, moderated by "TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie will take place on the same evening that Joe Biden is doing his own town hall in Philadelphia on ABC News.

Trump and Biden were originally set to face off for their second debate on Thursday night, but it was canceled after Trump objected to the debate commission's format change. The Commission on Presidential Debates wanted it conducted virtually because of his coronavirus diagnosis, but Trump said he wouldn’t participate if the debate wasn’t in person. The next debate will instead take place on Oct. 22.

Thursday's town hall will be held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.