More than 30 arrested at Senate building while protesting Medicaid cuts

U.S. Capitol Police officers arrested 34 people Wednesday who were demonstrating against Congress' proposed cuts to Medicaid inside a Senate office building.

Advocates and people who depend on Medicaid for their health care coverage — including several people in wheelchairs — traveled from as far away as Florida for the "die-in" protest inside the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Many protesters wore black t-shirts that read "Healthcare Cuts Will Kill" in bold white lettering. They repeatedly chanted "No cuts to Medicaid!" as officers lined them up and escorted them out of the building.

Capitol Police said 33 of the demonstrators were arrested for protesting inside a congressional building, which is illegal. One person was arrested for crossing a police line outside where officers were processing the arrests.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Parents of children with disabilities who have Medicaid say losing the health care coverage could devastate their livelihoods. News4's Aimee Cho reports.

The advocacy group Popular Democracy organized the demonstration along with the Debt Collective and the disability civil rights group ADAPT to bring attention to the massive Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." Millions of people would lose their health care coverage if the cuts go through.

"I mean, this is about humanity. The reality is that when you consider almost half of births in the United States are covered by Medicaid, when you think about the number of Americans who without their insulin, without their heart medication, they would simply die -- then, what this is about is keeping people alive," said Analilia Mejia, co-director of the Center for Popular Democracy.

Mejia said the groups wanted to show that everyday Americans are willing to risk arrest to bring attention to the impact of the proposed cuts to Medicaid and SNAP.

A nurse from Brooklyn, New York, who was part of the demonstration said she has cared for patients who have cancer, are bedridden or have other illnesses that require them to have Medicaid coverage and SNAP benefits to eat. She wanted Republicans in Congress to know that her patients deserve such benefits.

Organizers said protesters came from New York, Florida, Maine, New Jersey and Virginia.

Mejia said Popular Democracy has been working in communities across the country handing out leaflets to inform people who receive Medicaid and other government benefits about the proposed cuts.

Jenny Cushman and Caroline Tucker contributed to this report.