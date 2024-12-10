Congress

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he is ‘feeling good' after falling and spraining his wrist

McConnell, 82, tripped following Senate Republicans’ weekly lunch, his office said. McConnell also "sustained a minor cut to the face."

By Frank Thorp V, Kate Santaliz and Sahil Kapur | NBC News

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 82, is recovering from minor injuries after falling following Senate Republicans' weekly lunch on Tuesday, his office said.

“Leader McConnell tripped following lunch. He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule," a McConnell spokesperson said in a statement.

On his way to the Senate floor later Tuesday, McConnell told reporters he is "feeling good." He had a bandage under his left eye, and a bandage on his left wrist.

Medical personnel were seen exiting McConnell's office just after 2 p.m. Tuesday following Senate Republicans' weekly lunch. An ambulance was spotted on Capitol grounds not far from the Senate doors at that time, but it left shortly after.

Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. (Brennan Leach / NBC News)

"He is fine. He's in his office," McConnell's deputy, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters.

McConnell, R-Ky., has had health issues in recent years. He is stepping down as minority leader after this year but will continue to serve in the Senate next term when Thune takes over the GOP conference.

McConnell last year pledged to serve out the remaining two years of his six-year Senate term, which ends in Jan. 2027, without making an announcement beyond that. He also said he plans to use his seniority to chair the Senate Rules Committee for the next two years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

