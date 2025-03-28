MD lawmakers consider bill banning ICE-sheriff partnerships

Maryland lawmakers considered a bill Thursday that would end cooperative agreements between local sheriff's departments and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The legislation is part of an effort by some lawmakers to counter President Donald Trump's deportation efforts. The bill's supporters said they want to protect those who live in Maryland no matter where they're from.

The bill’s sponsor, Maryland Del. Nicole Williams, D-Prince George's County, said the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts create fear.

“I have constituents in my district who are not sending children to school because they are afraid of what might happen if they confront an ICE officer,” Williams said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

House Bill 1222 would ban 287(g) programs, which allow ICE to collaborate with state and local law enforcement officers to perform specified immigration officer duties under the agency’s oversight.

In Maryland, the programs are partnerships between sheriff's offices and ICE, which can lead to the agency arresting and deporting undocumented inmates. The bill, which is called the Maryland Values Act, states law enforcement may not enter into an immigration agreement.

Williams said the bill also lays the framework for how cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE should work.

“Local law enforcement officers and our local corrections officers will contact ICE 48 hours prior to the release of any individual that had been convicted of any of those heinous or serious crimes,” Williams said.

Critics of the bill said the ban could make communities less safe.

Three county sheriff's offices in Maryland, including Frederick County, have 287(g) programs. Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins said about 1,800 people have been removed through his program since 2008. He said losing it would make the county less safe.

“It will invite criminals, criminal gangs, increase criminal activity, which now basically stays out of Frederick County because of the program,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins joined several sheriffs from across the state in Annapolis to oppose the legislation ahead of its state Senate hearing. The bill has already passed the Maryland House of Delegates.

“I don't think there's anyone who would agree that making sure criminals do not get released back into the community is not a public safety issue,” Maryland ICE Director Matt Elliston said at the news conference.

In Maryland, the cooperative agreements allow deputies to ask questions and check the status of anyone detained in the local jail to see if there is a detainer. If there is, law enforcement notify ICE.

Williams fought back on claims that ending the agreements would make it harder for ICE enforcement. Williams referenced the February ICE arrest of a man, who was allegedly a high-level leader in the gang MS-13, in Hyattsville as an example.

“ICE is still able to effectively do their job without these agreements,” Williams said.

Harford and Cecil counties also have 287(g) programs. If the legislation passes, existing agreements must end by July 1.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.