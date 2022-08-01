maryland primary

Maryland Panel Extends Deadlines Related to July's Primary

Patrick Semansky/AP

The Maryland State Board of Elections extended three deadlines related to last month's primary, because it was delayed by three weeks.

Because the primary was postponed, the board is scheduled to certify results Aug. 15.

The board voted Monday to extend the deadline for a candidate to decline a nomination until Aug. 16, because that can't happen until after certification.

After more than a week, the mail-in and provisional ballot count has ended in Prince George's County. Like most counties in Maryland, Prince George’s had more mail-in ballots than ever before. Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins explains why the race may not yet be over for every candidate.
The board also voted to extend a previous deadline of Aug. 15 to remove a candidate's name from the ballot because of a candidate's death or disqualification to Aug. 16.

The board also voted to extend the deadline to fill a vacancy caused by someone declining a nomination, or a death or disqualification from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.

Maryland's primary, which was held July 19, was delayed by three weeks by the state's highest court due to legal challenges to congressional redistricting.

