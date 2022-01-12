Maryland

Maryland Lawmakers Convene for 90-Day Legislative Session

By Brian Witte

Maryland lawmakers are convening Wednesday for their 90-day legislative session.

They will spend much of the session working on how to manage a huge, $4.6 billion budget surplus. That’s because of unexpectedly large revenues resulting from the help of federal pandemic aid.

Democrats, who control the General Assembly, say they will be prioritizing upgrades to parks, bridges, schools and information technology systems to quickly help put more people back to work, rather than long-term spending.

Republicans, including Gov. Larry Hogan, are supporting large tax relief proposals. Hogan wants to eliminate state retirement taxes. The governor also has proposals aimed at supporting police and fighting crime.

Some other high-profile issues include whether to legalize recreational cannabis and how to address climate change.

Crime is expected to be a major focus with crime rates increasing in Maryland's cities and suburbs.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a dramatic increase in crime all around the country and certainly in this region," Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

Braveboy is calling for legislation around weapons known as ghost guns as Hogan pitches increased funding for law enforcement, which he bills as "refunding the police."

The governor wants the state legislature to pass two bills that have failed before. He says they'll provide more funds to officers and hold criminals accountable.

