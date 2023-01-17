Maryland’s incoming governor Democrat Wes Moore will be sworn in Wednesday — taking the office from one of the highest-polling governors in America, Larry Hogan.

Hogan, a native Prince Georgian whose dad was a county executive and U.S. congressman, says he never imagined he'd be governor of his home state.

Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins sat down with Hogan to discuss his advice for his successor and his future plans.

Defining Moments in Hogan’s Political Career

“I was introduced to politics at an early age, and I admired my dad, but I never really imagined… I spent my whole life in the private sector,” Hogan said.

He says Maryland's rising taxes and multi-billion-dollar budget deficit drove him into public office — running as a Republican in a majority Democrat state.

Hogan would go on to win a second term, becoming the second Republican governor to be reelected in Maryland in 242 years.

Both terms were filled with unexpected turns, starting in 2015 with the Baltimore riots that followed the killing of Freddie Gray, then a personal cancer battle and a pandemic.

“In Baltimore, we were trying to keep the citizens of Baltimore safe. My cancer diagnoses, I was just trying to stay alive,” Hogan recalled.

Containing the outbreak of COVID-19 and its threat to Maryland’s 6 million residents was a particularly troubling challenge of his tenure.

“We could have tens of thousands of people dying. That kept me awake every night,” Hogan said.

Hogan has appointed a diverse slate of judges to state and county courts. He cut taxes and leaves office with a budget surplus.

But he also leaves behind one of the most violent cities in the country, Baltimore.

Hogan was criticized for not doing more to help that city — including by killing its highly anticipated red line transportation project. He calls the rise in crime there one of his deepest regrets.

Hogan on Maryland Turning Blue Again

In a few days, Maryland's government will be led by Democrats on every level.

Hogan says the party should remember how Democrats lost that control eight years ago. It's advice he said he shared with Moore.

“The reason why I got elected in 2014 was because Democrats, you know, had 70% of both houses of the legislature and they held every single statewide office. And they could do whatever they wanted, and they moved too far to the left. Too much spending, too much taxes. They got too far off from where the average Marylander was. And so they elected me,” Hogan said.

Hogan has been vocal about the extremes in his own Republican party, and its branch of those loyal to former President Donald Trump.

“I'm from the republican wing of the Republican Party, not this other wing,” he said. “I'm not sure what they are, but they haven't been very successful. They've been losing elections all across the country.”

Will Larry Hogan Run for President in 2024?

While Hogan has not announced a candidacy for the presidency in 2024, he's acting like a candidate and traveling to caucus states.

So, is he running?

Hogan said he’s still considering whether it’s a viable opportunity.

“I do care very deeply about getting my party back on track. I care very deeply about the country, and you know, if I make the decision that I think I can make that difference, and I think there's a possible path, then I'll give it consideration,” Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan says he's going to take some time to spend time with his family before announcing his future plans.

Governor-elect Moore will be sworn into office on Jan. 18.