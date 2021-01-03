Gov. Larry Hogan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Condemns GOP Efforts to Overturn Presidential Election

Leading Republicans across the nation are joining Democrats in saying there is no reason for the federal government to intervene in what state officials have certified were free and fair elections.

By The Associated Press

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says GOP efforts to overturn the presidential election is making a “mockery” of the nation's electoral process.

The Republican governor released a statement on Sunday condemning efforts to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 win.

“The scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans,” Hogan said.

Hogan says President Donald Trump and his team have had every opportunity to provide evidence supporting their claims, and they have failed to do so.

The House and Senate will meet Wednesday in a joint session to accept the Electoral College vote. It's typically routine process that’s now expected to be a prolonged fight.

Without evidence of voter fraud or other problems, leading Republicans across the nation are joining Democrats in saying there is no reason for the federal government to intervene in what state officials have certified were free and fair elections.

