‘Let's Get to Work, Together': Glenn Youngkin Comments After Virginia Win

Glenn Youngkin is set to meet with sitting Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday, in a symbolic start to the transfer of power

By Andrea Swalec

Virginia’s next governor commented on his priorities and invoked bipartisan unity the night after claiming victory.

Glenn Youngkin issued a statement Wednesday night after not holding the customary press conference the day after the election. He said he would lead Virginians in ensuring “we have better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs.”

“Thank you, Virginia. Let’s get to work—TOGETHER,” he said. 

Youngkin thanked his supporters and addressed people who voted for an opponent.

“To those who voted a different way this time—thank you for fighting for what you believe in. I look forward to coming together and earning your support over the next four years,” he said. 

Youngkin is set to meet with sitting Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday, in a symbolic start to the transfer of power.

“We will meet to begin the smooth transition that is a hallmark of our democracy,” Northam said in a tweet. 

Northam and Youngkin are each expected to make brief remarks before they meet behind closed doors.

