Inauguration Day in Photos

Hours after Donald Trump is expected to leave the White House, Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. He stands to inherit a country splintered by political divides, racial tensions and a botched pandemic response even as COVID-19 continues to ravage communities across America.
Trump is expected to be the first president in 150 years to not attend his successor's inauguration.
Outgoing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet supporters before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Outgoing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speaks briefly at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 20, 2021.
President Donald Trump speaks briefly before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 20, 2021.
Outgoing first lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 20, 2021.
Outgoing President Donald Trump, center left, and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrive to a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump had listed off a few accomplishments of his administration, including the creation of the Space Force, before he left for Mar-a-Lago.
Marine One carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they departed from the White House flies over the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Outgoing President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2021.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump make their way aboard Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C on Jan. 20, 2021.
Members of the Trump family stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as they arrive for President Donald Trump’s departure on Jan. 20, 2021.
From left: Tiffany Trump, her fiancé Michael Boulos, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, their children, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as they arrive for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s departure on Jan. 20, 2021.
Air Force One is prepared for Donald Trump for his last ride as the President of the United States, as flags fly on a stage at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 20, 2021.