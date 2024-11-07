‘I had no symptoms': Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly says he has cancer

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly announced he has esophageal cancer days after his reelection to Congress.

The Democratic congressman, who represents most of Fairfax County and all of Fairfax City, said in a statement released on social media Thursday morning that he learned of the diagnosis a few days ago.

"It was a surprise because, except for some intermittent abdominal aches and pains, I had no symptoms. I'm going to undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy right away. Cancer can be tough. But so am I. I will attack this the only way I know how -- with Irish fight and humor," Connolly said in a letter to his constituents.

"With a great team of doctors, nurses, and medical technicians, we are very confident in a successful outcome," Connolly continued in the letter. "Over the next few months as I do my job here in our district and on the Hill, I may be a bit fatigued due to the treatment. I hope you'll understand. Be assured I'm full of hope and am sustained by the love, support, and encouragement of my family, friends, and all of you. My wonderful staff and I look forward to serving you all in this new term and in the future. It is a privilege to represent and serve each and every one of you. See you on the hustings. Your friend and public servant, Gerry Connolly."

Fellow Virginia Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement that they stand with Connolly and believe he has the strength to continue to serve while undergoing treatment.

“Gerry Connolly is a fighter — plain and simple. Throughout his career, he has shown remarkable strength, dedication, and resilience in everything he does, and we have no doubt that he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that has defined his public service," the statement reads in part. “Gerry has always been a steadfast advocate for the people of Northern Virginia, and we know that he will continue to show that same fierce commitment as he faces this battle."