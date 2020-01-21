Maryland

Hogan Returns Nearly $63K in Campaign Contributions

By Associated Press

Larry Hogan
NBC Washington

File photo: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

" data-ellipsis="false">

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has returned $62,950 in campaign contributions.

The returned funds were reported this month in the governor's latest campaign finance report. The money was returned July 30, days after the Maryland Democrats accused dozens of the Republican governor's donors of exceeding the $6,000 limit donors can give a candidate every four years in a complaint with the state elections board.

A lawyer for the governor's campaign told The Baltimore Sun that the total refunded is about one-third of one percent of the $19 million Hogan's campaign raised from 50,000 donors.

Local

Maryland 26 mins ago

Man Accused of Terror Plot May Be Mentally Unfit for Trial

Basketball 3 hours ago

Legendary DeMatha Coach Morgan Wootten Now in Hospice

Hogan's campaign account now has $7,656 left.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandLarry Hoganpolitics
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us