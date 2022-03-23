Larry Hogan

Hogan Endorses Kelly Schulz for Governor of Maryland

By Associated Press

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor.

Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis.

Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary with three other Republican candidates; Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Schulz is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates who represented Frederick County from January of 2011 to January of 2015. She served as head of the state’s labor department and as the state's commerce department chief in Hogan’s administration.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Schulz is running against Del. Dan Cox, of Frederick County, for the GOP nomination. Robin Ficker and Joe Werner also are running for the nomination.

Maryland's primary is scheduled for July 19.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Larry HoganGov. Larry HoganMaryland GovernorDecision 2022Kelly Schulz
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us