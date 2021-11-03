Here's a County-by-County Look at How Virginia Voted

Glenn Youngkin is the projected winner of the Virginia governor's race but was rejected by voters in much of Northern Virginia.
Youngkin, a Republican, won the election with about 51% of the vote, compared to Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s approximately 49%, according to the unofficial count as of midday Wednesday. About 70,000 votes separated them.
McAuliffe won in Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County, the city of Alexandria and the city of Fairfax.
Youngkin took Culpeper County, Fauquier County, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County.
Here’s a county-by-county, city-by-city look at election results in the D.C. area:
|Locality
|Terry McAuliffe (D)
|Glenn Youngkin (R)
|Alexandria City
|75%
|24%
|Arlington County
|76%
|23%
|Culpeper County
|33%
|67%
|Fairfax City
|64%
|36%
|Fairfax County
|65%
|35%
|Falls Church City
|77%
|23%
|Fauquier County
|34%
|66%
|Frederick County
|30%
|69%
|Fredericksburg City
|60%
|39%
|Loudoun County
|55%
|44%
|Manassas City
|55%
|45%
|Manassas Park City
|60%
|38%
|Prince William County
|58%
|41%
|Rappahannock County
|40%
|60%
|Shenandoah County
|25%
|75%
|Spotsylvania County
|39%
|60%
|Stafford County
|44%
|55%
|Winchester City
|50%
|49%
Results from the Virginia Department of Elections were current as of midday Wednesday and were rounded to the nearest percentage point. Virginia will accept absentee ballots until noon on Nov. 5, so results are incomplete and unofficial. The results will be certified on Nov. 15.
Virginians voted last year for President Joe Biden, who won 54% of the vote over former President Donald Trump’s 44%.
