Here's a County-by-County Look at How Virginia Voted

Democrat Terry McAuliffe was defeated in the state but won in Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County

By Andrea Swalec

Glenn Youngkin is the projected winner of the Virginia governor's race but was rejected by voters in much of Northern Virginia. 

Youngkin, a Republican, won the election with about 51% of the vote, compared to Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s approximately 49%, according to the unofficial count as of midday Wednesday. About 70,000 votes separated them. 

McAuliffe won in Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County, the city of Alexandria and the city of Fairfax. 

Youngkin took Culpeper County, Fauquier County, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County. 

Here’s a county-by-county, city-by-city look at election results in the D.C. area:

LocalityTerry McAuliffe (D)Glenn Youngkin (R)
Alexandria City75%24%
Arlington County76%23%
Culpeper County33%67%
Fairfax City64%36%
Fairfax County65%35%
Falls Church City77%23%
Fauquier County34%66%
Frederick County30%69%
Fredericksburg City60%39%
Loudoun County55%44%
Manassas City55%45%
Manassas Park City60%38%
Prince William County58%41%
Rappahannock County40%60%
Shenandoah County25%75%
Spotsylvania County39%60%
Stafford County44%55%
Winchester City50%49%

Results from the Virginia Department of Elections were current as of midday Wednesday and were rounded to the nearest percentage point. Virginia will accept absentee ballots until noon on Nov. 5, so results are incomplete and unofficial. The results will be certified on Nov. 15.

Virginians voted last year for President Joe Biden, who won 54% of the vote over former President Donald Trump’s 44%. 

This article tagged under:

