Here's a County-by-County Look at How Virginia Voted

Glenn Youngkin is the projected winner of the Virginia governor's race but was rejected by voters in much of Northern Virginia.

Youngkin, a Republican, won the election with about 51% of the vote, compared to Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s approximately 49%, according to the unofficial count as of midday Wednesday. About 70,000 votes separated them.

McAuliffe won in Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County, the city of Alexandria and the city of Fairfax.

Youngkin took Culpeper County, Fauquier County, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County.

Here’s a county-by-county, city-by-city look at election results in the D.C. area:

Locality Terry McAuliffe (D) Glenn Youngkin (R) Alexandria City 75% 24% Arlington County 76% 23% Culpeper County 33% 67% Fairfax City 64% 36% Fairfax County 65% 35% Falls Church City 77% 23% Fauquier County 34% 66% Frederick County 30% 69% Fredericksburg City 60% 39% Loudoun County 55% 44% Manassas City 55% 45% Manassas Park City 60% 38% Prince William County 58% 41% Rappahannock County 40% 60% Shenandoah County 25% 75% Spotsylvania County 39% 60% Stafford County 44% 55% Winchester City 50% 49%

Results from the Virginia Department of Elections were current as of midday Wednesday and were rounded to the nearest percentage point. Virginia will accept absentee ballots until noon on Nov. 5, so results are incomplete and unofficial. The results will be certified on Nov. 15.

Virginians voted last year for President Joe Biden, who won 54% of the vote over former President Donald Trump’s 44%.

