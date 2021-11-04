decision 2021

Glenn Youngkin Visits Virginia Governor's Mansion With Transition Ahead

In a statement Wednesday night, Glenn Youngkin thanked supporters and addressed people who voted for an opponent

By Andrea Swalec

Virginia’s next governor, Glenn Youngkin, visited sitting Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday at the Executive Mansion in Richmond, in a symbolic start to the transfer of power.

Northam, Youngkin and their spouses shared lunch at the governor’s mansion. The leaders briefly addressed reporters. 

Youngkin said it was “humbling” to be in the home of many great governors of the commonwealth. He thanked Northam for the warm welcome and spoke of the start of a friendship.

“We look forward to Mr. Youngkin and his wife taking over and continuing on a lot of the good progress we made,” Northam said.

In a statement Wednesday night, Youngkin commented on his priorities and invoked bipartisan unity. He said he would lead Virginians in ensuring “we have better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs.”

“Thank you, Virginia. Let’s get to work—TOGETHER,” he said. 

Youngkin did not hold the customary press conference the day after the election.

In his statement he thanked supporters and addressed people who voted for an opponent.

“To those who voted a different way this time—thank you for fighting for what you believe in. I look forward to coming together and earning your support over the next four years,” he said. 

