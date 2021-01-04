Georgia Election Official Calls Trump's Allegations of Voter Fraud ‘False'

Gabriel Sterling, the implementation manager for Georgia’s new voting system, held a news conference on Monday to refute allegations of improprieties made by President Donald Trump and others about voting in Georgia.

“This is all easily, provably false, yet the president persists,” Sterling said. “And by doing so, [he] undermines Georgians’ faith in the election system, especially Republican Georgians in this case, which is important because we have a big election coming up tomorrow and everybody deserves to have their vote counted if they want it to be, Republican and Democrat alike.”

Earlier in that day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Trump “is just plain wrong” about his allegations of mass voter fraud in Georgia's presidential election and “has bad data” to support the disproven claims he cited in an hour-long phone call over the weekend seeking a reversal of his election defeat.

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," Raffensperger also said that he never thought it was appropriate to speak to the president about the 2020 election results because "we're in litigation."

“We took the call, and we had a conversation. He did most of the talking, we did most of the listening," Raffensperger said. "But I did want to make my points that the data that he has is just plain wrong."

Raffensperger took the call Saturday afternoon after 18 attempted calls from the White House to the secretary of state's office over the last two months, according to a Georgia Republican familiar with the call, NBC News reports.

Asked Monday if he felt any pressure when Trump told him to find the votes to overturn Biden’s victory in Georgia, Raffensperger told ABC's George Stephanopoulos, “No, I, we have to follow the process, follow the law. Everything we’ve done for the last 12 months follows the constitution of the state of Georgia, follows the United States Constitution, follows state law.”

Legal experts said Trump's behavior raised questions about possible election law violations.

Raffensperger said Monday that it was unlikely his office would open an investigation into his weekend phone call, but suggested a probe could still be launched by an Atlanta-area district attorney.

“I believe that because I had a conversation with the president, also he had a conversation with our chief investigator after we did the signature match audit of Cobb County last week, there may be a conflict of interest, I understand, that the Fulton County district attorney wants to look at. Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go,” Raffensperger said.

Biden senior adviser Bob Bauer called the recording “irrefutable proof” of Trump threatening an official in his own party to “rescind a state's lawful, certified vote count and fabricate another in its place.”

“It captures the whole, disgraceful story about Donald Trump's assault on American democracy,” Bauer said.

Trump's renewed intervention and the persistent and unfounded claims of fraud came nearly two weeks before he leaves office and two days before twin runoff elections in Georgia that will determine political control of the U.S. Senate.

It also added a level of further intrigue to Trump's rally in Georgia on Monday night — likely the last of his term — in which he is supposed to boost the two Republican candidates. In a rage after the Raffensperger call, Trump floated the idea of pulling out of the rally, which would have potentially devastated the GOP chances in what is expected to be a pair of razor-thin races.

But Trump was persuaded to go ahead with the rally as a stage from which to reiterate his claims of election fraud and to present, as he tweeted Monday, the “real numbers” from the race. Republicans, though, were wary as to whether Trump would focus only on himself and potentially depress turnout by undermining faith in the runoff elections and not promoting the two GOP candidates.

The president used Saturday's hourlong phone conversation to tick through a list of claims about the election in Georgia, including that hundreds of thousands of ballots mysteriously appeared in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta. Officials have said there is no evidence of that happening.

The Georgia officials on the call are heard repeatedly pushing back against the president’s assertions, telling him that he’s relying on debunked theories and, in one case, selectively edited video.

Also during the conversation, Trump appeared to threaten Raffensperger and Ryan Germany, the secretary of state’s legal counsel, by suggesting both could be criminally liable if they failed to find that thousands of ballots in Fulton County had been illegally destroyed. There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim.

“That’s a criminal offense,” Trump says. “And you can’t let that happen."

Others on the call included Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, and attorneys assisting Trump, including Washington lawyer Cleta Mitchell. Trump lost the Electoral College to Biden by 74 votes, and even if Georgia, with its 16 votes, were to end up in his column, it would have no impact on the result of the election.