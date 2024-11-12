Trump administration

Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel

By The Associated Press

Donald Trump with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during a roundtable on Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP File

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Trump announced Tuesday.

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel's interests as it wages wars against the Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel," Trump said in a statement. "Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!"

Trump has made a series of other staffing announcements in recent days. On Monday, he announced plans to nominate former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., as the Environmental Protection Agency's top administrator and to appoint Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., as his national security adviser. Also on Monday, NBC News reported Trump had tapped House Republican Conference chair and longtime ally Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to serve as ambassador to the United Nations.

Last week, the president-elect said Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, would be White House chief of staff. On Sunday, he named immigration hard-liner Tom Homan as his “border czar.”

Decision 2024 18 hours ago

Trump expected to choose Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state

Decision 2024 4 hours ago

Trump expected to nominate Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary

Donald Trump 19 hours ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray is preparing for a possible forced exit under Trump

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpIsrael
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us