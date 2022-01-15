US Capitol Riot

Former Acting Defense Secretary Meets With Jan. 6 Committee

Christopher Miller was the top official at the Pentagon during the attack on the Capitol

Senate Homeland Security Committee Holds Hearing On Threats To Homeland
Pool

Christopher Miller, who was acting secretary of defense during the Jan. 6 riot, met Friday with members of the House committee investigating the origins of the attack on the Capitol, a source familiar with the panel's activities told NBC News.

The meeting came as the committee ramps up its probe, issuing more subpoenas and requesting several GOP lawmakers voluntarily testify.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It was not immediately clear what Miller discussed with the panel. The former Pentagon chief has provided conflicting testimony to Congress in the past, at one time saying that former President Donald Trump had "encouraged the protesters" with his remarks on Jan. 6 and then later saying he believed an "organized conspiracy" played a role in the Capitol attack.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Related Jan. 6 Coverage:

2020 Elections Jan 13

January 6 Committee Subpoenas Google, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit in Probe of Capitol Attack

US Capitol Riot Jan 12

GOP Leader McCarthy Says He Won't Cooperate With 1/6 Panel

This article tagged under:

US Capitol RiotJan. 6 ProtestsChristopher MillerJan. 6 committee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us