Who Is Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin?

Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin campaigned as a conservative, Christian outsider and highlighted his business experience to win the Republican Party of Virginia’s nomination for governor in his first run for public office.

Youngkin, 54, previously worked for investment firm The Carlyle Group for 25 years, rising to co-CEO. He argues his corporate experience enables him to lead.

He says his tax relief plans will boost the economy. He plans to provide tax rebates, double the standard exemption on state income tax returns and require localities to submit property tax increases to voters for approval, among other tax cuts. He says Virginia’s $2.6 billion surplus is evidence of overtaxation.

Youngkin says he's anti-abortion but allows for exceptions in cases of rape, incest and in which a woman's life is in danger.

The candidate encourages COVID-19 vaccination but says he doesn’t believe President Joe Biden has the authority to require vaccinations at companies.

Youngkin earned an engineering degree from Rice University and an MBA at Harvard Business School.

He and his wife of 26 years, Suzanne, have four children.