Virginia's Next Attorney General Wants to Expand Office's Power

Virginia’s next attorney general wants to expand the power of his office so it can take control over local criminal cases, pointing a finger at Northern Virginia.

"I'm thinking specifically of some of the so-called social justice commonwealth's attorneys that have been elected particularly in Northern Virginia," Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares said.

The Republican wants the General Assembly to pass a bill that would allow police chiefs or sheriffs to request his office take over a local case if they feel the local prosecutor isn't doing their job.

"I can promise the people of Fairfax County that if Jason Miyares wants to come in and undo what the people of Fairfax want, that road comes through me, and I'm gonna do everything in my power to stop him," Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said.

Miyares also called out Loudoun County. He said he'll investigate the sexual assault cases in Loudoun County Public Schools and how they were handled by the prosecutor and the schools. A 14-year-old male student was accused of sexually assaulting a female classmate at Stone Bridge High in May. The student was transferred to Broad Run High, where he allegedly assaulted another female student.

"When prosecutors are making plea deals on child rape cases over the objection of the family, I have a serious problem with that," Miyares said.

Public defense attorney Brad Haywood, who runs criminal justice reform group Justice Forward Virginia, said it sounds like a Republican supporting big government.

“Takes government away from the place where it ought to be done," he said.

Miyares said Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin would sign the bill if it gets through the General Assembly, which has a Democratic majority in the state Senate. One Senate Democrat said the idea doesn't stand a chance in committee, let alone on the senate floor.