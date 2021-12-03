Virginia House of Delegates

Virginia House Recount Underway; Could Affirm GOP Majority

By Ben Finley and Sarah Rankin

The state capitol building in Richmond, Virginia.
NBCWashington.com

Election officials in Virginia are painstakingly recounting votes in one of two unresolved races that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates.

Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach took part Thursday in the secondary counting of ballots requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The freshman delegate currently represents the 85th House District.

Askew and fellow Democratic Del. Martha Mugler of the 91st District requested recounts after certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed their GOP challengers ahead by razor-thin margins.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Virginia House of Delegatesdecision 2021recount
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us