Virginia Delegate Announces 2021 Run for Lieutenant Governor

A Virginia state delegate who announced she is running for lieutenant governor Tuesday would be the first woman to hold the position if she wins.

Virginia Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st District, made the announcement on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

Ayala says Virginia families want someone who understands their experiences and can bring people together.

The Washington Post reports Virginia Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman also may join the race, and former Virginia Del. Timothy D. Hugo has said he may run on the Republican side.

Ayala was elected to represent Prince William County in Virginia's House of Delegates in 2017 after taking on four-term Republican incumbent Rich Anderson.