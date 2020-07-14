LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Virginia Delegate Announces 2021 Run for Lieutenant Governor

By Associated Press

Virginia Del. Hala Ayala

A Virginia state delegate who announced she is running for lieutenant governor Tuesday would be the first woman to hold the position if she wins.

Virginia Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st District, made the announcement on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

Ayala says Virginia families want someone who understands their experiences and can bring people together.

First Read — DMV

A place for insight, analysis and exclusives on the people who shape politics in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland Jul 11

Maryland AG Criticizes Governor's Plan to Conduct Election

DC Police Jul 8

DC Council Votes to Remove School Security Contract From MPD

The Washington Post reports Virginia Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman also may join the race, and former Virginia Del. Timothy D. Hugo has said he may run on the Republican side.

Ayala was elected to represent Prince William County in Virginia's House of Delegates in 2017 after taking on four-term Republican incumbent Rich Anderson. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LIEUTENANT GOVERNORHala Ayala
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us