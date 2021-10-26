Two Enter Race for Maryland Congressional Seat

Two candidates announced Tuesday they would seek the Maryland congressional seat that will be open because U.S. Rep Anthony Brown is running for attorney general in next year's election.

Glenn Ivey, a former Prince George's County state's attorney, and state Del. Jazz Lewis announced they were running in Maryland's 4th Congressional District. Both are Democrats.

The district includes a large part of Prince George’s County and part of Anne Arundel County.

The announcement comes a day after Brown, a Democrat, announced he is running for Maryland attorney general.

Ivey was state's attorney in Prince George's County from 2002 to 2010. Lewis has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2017.

Republican George McDermott also is running for the congressional seat.