Maryland State Sen. Mike Miller Stepping Down Due to Battle With Cancer

Maryland State Sen. Mike Miller is retiring from his seat in the 27th District after serving five decades in state politics, citing his health concerns in his battle with prostate cancer.

Miller stepped down as president of the senate in October 2019.

He recently expressed hope that he’d be able to return to Annapolis for another term but now says he can’t.

In a letter, Miller said, “My heart and my mind remain strong, but my body has grown too weak to meet the demands of another legislative session.”

Miller was elected to the House of Delegates in 1970 and to the Senate four years later.

He became the longest-serving state senate president in U.S. history.

The Maryland Democratic Party calls Miller a titan of Maryland. In a tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan thanked Miller for 50 incredible years of service and said he will go down in state history as a “lion of the Senate.”