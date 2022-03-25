Maryland Governor Submits $292M Supplemental Budget

Gov. Larry Hogan submitted a supplemental budget of nearly $292 million to the General Assembly on Friday.

The budget includes $210 million to provide 4% rate increases for health care and disability service providers.

The governor's office says the money is in addition to rate increases provided in Hogan's original budget for the next fiscal year. Most providers will see overall rate increases between 7.5% and 8%.

The supplemental budget also includes $31 million for child care providers and facilities. That includes $16 million to provide funds for retention and recruitment bonuses for child care providers and employees. It also includes $15 million to establish a loan program that will support critical renovations and improvements to child care facilities.

It also includes $45 million for initiatives to address crime that Hogan announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Maryland House approved the state's $58.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday. The House and Senate will work on differences in the budget plan before giving it final approval before the legislative session ends April 11.