Maryland Comptroller Says He’s Running for Governor

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said he's running for governor in 2022.

Franchot, a Democrat, confirmed his plan to run in a telephone interview Thursday.

Franchot is in his fourth four-year term as the state's tax collector. He was re-elected in 2018 with more than 1.6 million votes in the statewide race, or about 72% of the vote.

He said he would govern in a similar way to how he has run the comptroller's office and focus on bringing respect, responsibility and results to taxpayers.

He is the first declared candidate for governor in the state in 2022. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.  

