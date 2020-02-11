politics

House Committee to Meet on DC Statehood Bill

D.C. lawmakers hope members of Congress will vote to send out of committee and to the full House

By Sophia Barnes

WASHINGTON, DC – September 19:
A citizen unfurls a District flag in the hallway outside the hearing room whree DC officials including mayor Bowser testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform about statehood, in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

D.C. leaders and residents will be on Capitol Hill Tuesday pushing a bill that would make Washington the country's 51st state.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and other city leaders hope to convince lawmakers to approve H.R. 51 out of committee and send it to the full House for a floor vote.

"We need residents to show up in force," Bowser said in an email message to the public.

It would be the first markup for a statehood bill since 1993, committee chair Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., said. A markup session ends when a committee votes on whether to send the bill to the House floor.

The bill considered by lawmakers, H.R. 51: The Washington D.C. Admission Act, would give the city of 700,000 admissions into the Union and voting representation in Congress.

A House Oversight Committee will hold a business meeting beginning about 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

In September, the committee took up the bill in a 4-hour hearing where Mayor Bowser and Council Chair Phil Mendelson testified. It was the first time a D.C. statehood bill got a hearing in more than 25 years.

The House Oversight Committee scheduled that hearing under chair Rep. Elijah Cummings, a longtime ally of Del. Norton in support of statehood who died in October.

But statehood is becoming more popular with Democrats countrywide, and the new chair, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, says she has voiced support of H.R. 51 for over a decade. She also co-sponsored the bill.

"Neither chamber of Congress has ever passed the D.C. statehood bill on the floor," Maloney said in a statement about the markup meeting. "I hope this year will be different."

