Terry McAuliffe

Former Virginia Gov. McAuliffe Kicking Off Campaign for Another Term as Governor

In Virginia, governors may not seek consecutive terms but can run for a second term later

By Julie Carey

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks during the North American Building Trades Unions Conference at the Washington Hilton April 10, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will kick off his campaign for governor Wednesday, hoping to lead the commonwealth a second time.

Several Northern Virginia Democrats told News4 McAuliffe will showcase important endorsements as he makes his announcement, including one from Alexandria Delegate and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring.

In Virginia, governors may not seek consecutive terms but can run for a second term later.

McAuliffe will make his announcement at Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond, where he will present an education plan to ensure every child in the commonwealth gets an equitable, world-class education, according to his campaign. It will call for the largest-ever investment in education in Virginia and will include bringing teacher salaries above the national average.

Only one other governor in modern political history has served a second time.

McAuliffe served as Virginia's governor from 2014-2018. He focused on economic development with more than 200,000 jobs created during his term. He also pushed through the deal to bring express lanes to Interstate 66. Through executive order, he helped restore voting rights to more than 200,000 felons who’d served their terms. 

McAuliffe joins a field that already includes three African American candidates: state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy.

Foy announced earlier today she’s resigning from the General Assembly to campaign for governor full time. Her campaign also took a swipe at McAuliffe in a statement, writing, “The way our political system is set up enables people like Terry McAuliffe — rich insider with strong ties to the special interested — to run for higher office.”

This article tagged under:

Terry McAuliffevirginia governor
