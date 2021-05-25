Former Maryland Attorney General Gansler Runs for Governor

Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler announced Tuesday he is running for governor.

Gansler, a Democrat, announced his campaign for next year's election with a video focusing on four major policy areas. They include providing affordable childcare for all Maryland families and making the state a leader in the fight against climate change. He also is campaigning on implementing universal pre-kindergarten and legalizing and taxing marijuana.

Gansler served as the state’s attorney general from 2007 to 2015. Before that, he was Montgomery County’s state’s attorney for two terms.

Gansler ran for governor in 2014, but lost in the Democratic primary to then-Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, who ended up being defeated by Republican Larry Hogan. Hogan, who was re-elected in 2018, is term limited.