Ex-Think Tank CEO Peter Doran Announces GOP Bid for Virginia Governor

Another Northern Virginia executive is joining the Republican race for governor.

Peter Doran of Arlington announced Tuesday that he is seeking this year's GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Doran is former CEO of the Washington-based Center for European Policy Analysis. In his role he warned about Russian efforts to undermine Western democracies.

Doran is making his first run for public office. He initiated efforts after the 2019 legislative elections in Virginia to recruit more Republicans to run for office.

Doran is the third Northern Virginia executive to enter the race, along with former Carlyle Group CEO Glenn Youngkin and tech executive Pete Snyder, who was active in Northern Virginia's business community but now resides in Charlottesville.

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox and State Sen. Amanda Chase are also seeking the nomination, which is currently set to be decided at a convention.