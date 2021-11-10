decision 2021

Democratic Del. Convirs-Fowler Reelected to Virginia House

The state capitol building in Richmond, Virginia.
Democratic Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler has been reelected to the Virginia House in one of three races that had remained uncalled more than a week after the election.

The Associated Press on Wednesday called the 21st District race for Convirs-Fowler. She withstood a strong challenge from Republican Tanya Gould, a human trafficking survivor and community advocate. The district encompasses parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

The victory by Convirs-Fowler puts the total number of seats won by Democrats at 48. Republicans have won 50 seats and hold narrow leads in two other races that remain uncalled and appear headed to recounts.

Convirs-Fowler, a former elementary school teacher, was first elected in 2017 by defeating a Republican who had held the seat for eight years.

