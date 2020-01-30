Decision 2020

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Endorses Mike Bloomberg for President

Mayor Bowser said the former New York City mayor is a mentor and friend

By Sophia Barnes

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she is endorsing Mike Bloomberg for president.

Bowser said on Twitter early Thursday that the former New York City mayor "is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump."

She considers Bloomberg a friend and a mentor, she said in the tweet.

She made the announcement on her personal Twitter account.

Bloomberg, who was elected to his New York mayoral position as a Republican, announced in November that he would seek the Democrat's 2020 presidential nomination.

