DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Endorses Mike Bloomberg for President

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she is endorsing Mike Bloomberg for president.

Bowser said on Twitter early Thursday that the former New York City mayor "is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump."

She considers Bloomberg a friend and a mentor, she said in the tweet.

We can resolve our most pressing problems if we have the right leader to turn innovative ideas into reality@MikeBloomberg is a problem-solver with a proven track record of getting things done. He’s a mentor & friend & I’m proud to endorse him for president. #MikeWillGetItDone pic.twitter.com/40jBr4XxSz — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) January 30, 2020

She made the announcement on her personal Twitter account.

Bloomberg, who was elected to his New York mayoral position as a Republican, announced in November that he would seek the Democrat's 2020 presidential nomination.

