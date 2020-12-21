Karima Holmes

DC 911 Director Stepping Down

By Mark Segraves

NBCWashington

The director of Washington, D.C.’s 911 call center is stepping down to take a job outside of the D.C. region.

Office of Unified Communications Director Karima Holmes will leave the position after the inauguration.

An official announcement will be made Tuesday at a press conference with Mayor Muriel Bowser, sources said.

Holmes becomes the third member of Bowser‘s public safety team to leave their position in the past several months. It’s the fourth public safety position Bowser will have to fill. The D.C. fire and police chiefs also resigned.

Bowser recently promoted the deputy mayor for public safety and justice to become her city administrator and replaced him with the chief medical examiner as the interim deputy mayor for public safety and justice.

Holmes had come under fire recently as the 911 call center sent several dispatches to the wrong addresses. In at least one case a patient died.

Bowser appointed Holmes in January 2016.

