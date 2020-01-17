Maryland

Courthouse to Be Named After Late US Rep. Elijah Cummings

By Associated Press

Elijah Cummings
Patrick Semansky/AP, File

File photo (Aug. 7, 2019): Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. U.S. Rep. Cummings died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement on Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The city of Baltimore will formally name a courthouse after the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in the first half of 2020.

Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young on Friday unveiled the renderings of the bronze plaques that will be affixed to the building's exterior. One includes an image and biography of the congressman, and the other reads "Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse."

In Memoriam Dec 16, 2019

Final Goodbye: Recalling Influential People Who Died in 2019

Maryland Nov 15, 2019

Items From Rep. Cummings’ Office Donated to Howard University

The powerful Democratic congressman and civil rights champion died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health issues. He had represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore, since 1996.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Marylandpolitics
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us