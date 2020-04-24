Melania Trump

First Lady Sends Gifts to Hospitals Dealing With Coronavirus

The gifts bear the logo of her “Be Best” youth initiative and include blankets, caps, tote bags, pencils, backpacks, stickers, Dr. Seuss books and games for young patients

By Darlene Superville

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a tree planting ceremony to celebrate Earth Day, on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Melania Trump is sending blankets, caps and other gifts to hospitals in 10 states, including some hit hardest by the new coronavirus outbreak, for use by medical staff and children who are patients.

The care packages were shipped Thursday to hospitals in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada and the District of Columbia, the White House said.

“The medical community has gone above and beyond to protect the health of the American People,” the first lady said in a statement. The packages are “just a small token of my appreciation for their courage and leadership in this time of need.”

The hospitals were not identified. Mrs. Trump met doctors and nurses at some of the hospitals during past visits to promote her youth program, the White House said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

