Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

Sen. Elizabeth Warren formally endorsed Joe Biden for president Wednesday morning, announcing her support for the former vice president in a video message.

The Massachusetts senator cited Biden's life story, his experience in public office and his accomplishments in explaining her support for the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Warren called Biden a "selfless public servant" who's "committed to getting something good done for this country."

"In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States," Warren tweeted.

Warren dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refrained from immediately endorsing Biden or her fellow progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Her announcement rounds out a string of recent endorsements for Biden from party leaders as Democrats rally around the presumptive nominee.

Former President Barack Obama, the party’s biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures, endorsed Biden on Tuesday. Sanders, who was the leading progressive foil to Biden during the Democratic primary, threw his support behind Biden on Monday.

