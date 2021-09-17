Early Voting Happening Now in Virginia: Key Dates to Know

You’ve seen the advertisements on TV and online. Now, it’s time to choose.

Virginia's early voting began Sept. 17, so Virginians can choose a new governor, plus make choices in races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, the House of Delegates and some local offices.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Early voting began the day after Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin met in southwest Virginia for the commonwealth’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season.

Here are lists of all the races and candidates.

This is Virginia's first gubernatorial election that allows both early in-person voting and no-excuse mail-in voting.

Voters in Virginia must show an acceptable form of ID or sign a statement affirming their identity.

Here are the key dates to know about:

Friday, Sept. 17: Early voting began

You can cast a ballot at your local voter registration office. Here’s how to find your location and the voting hours.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Voter registration deadline

Your last day to register to vote or update your voter registration is Tuesday, Oct. 12. Here’s where you can register or update your information.

Friday, Oct. 22: Deadline to request a mail-in ballot

If you need to or prefer to vote by mail, request your ballot from your local voting office by 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Any registered Virginian can vote by mail, the Virginia Department of Elections says.

Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 30: Weekend early voting

You can vote early on a weekend during the last two Saturdays of October at your local voter registration office.

Saturday, Oct. 30: Last day for early in-person voting

Early in-person voting ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Tuesday, Nov. 2: Election Day

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot. Here's where to look up your polling place.