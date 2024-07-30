Donald Trump

Donald Trump to visit Chicago for National Association of Black Journalists Convention

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a conversation and question-and-answer session with political journalists on the opening day of the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention & Career Fair.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Former President Donald Trump, the current Republican presidential nominee, will visit Chicago on Wednesday and attend the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention & Career Fair, the NABJ announced late Monday.

Trump will participate in a conversation and question-and-answer session with political journalists "before an audience of registered convention attendees that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community," the association said in a news release.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The conversation will be moderated by Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, Harris Faulkner, anchor of The Faulkner Focus and co-host of Outnumbered on FOX News and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor.

“We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most,” NABJ President Ken Lemon said in the news release. “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The event won't be open to the public but will be livestreamed on the NABJ's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, was invited to participate as well, NABJ stated. As of late Monday, her confirmation was pending.

The NABJ Convention & Career Fair is slated to take place from Wednesday through Sunday.

Politics

Political news from the U.S. Capitol, White House and around Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Decision 2024 2 hours ago

North Caroline Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

Kamala Harris 5 hours ago

More than 90,000 ‘White Dudes for Harris' sign up for call with potential VP picks

On the fourth day of the RNC, former President Donald Trump took the stage to accept the Republican nomination for the 2024 election

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us