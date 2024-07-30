Former President Donald Trump, the current Republican presidential nominee, will visit Chicago on Wednesday and attend the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention & Career Fair, the NABJ announced late Monday.

Trump will participate in a conversation and question-and-answer session with political journalists "before an audience of registered convention attendees that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community," the association said in a news release.

The conversation will be moderated by Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, Harris Faulkner, anchor of The Faulkner Focus and co-host of Outnumbered on FOX News and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor.

“We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most,” NABJ President Ken Lemon said in the news release. “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.”

The event won't be open to the public but will be livestreamed on the NABJ's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, was invited to participate as well, NABJ stated. As of late Monday, her confirmation was pending.

The NABJ Convention & Career Fair is slated to take place from Wednesday through Sunday.

