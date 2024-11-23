Trump administration

Trump picks Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead Labor Department

The Oregon House member who narrowly lost her reelection bid earlier this month received strong backing from union members in her district.

By Fatima Hussein and Chris Rugaber | The Associated Press

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer
(Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Republican U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as his nominee to lead the Labor Department.

As a potential labor secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would oversee the Labor Department’s workforce and its budget and put forth priorities that impact workers’ wages, health, safety and ability to unionize, and employers' rights to fire employees, among other responsibilities.

“Lori’s strong support from both the Business and Labor communities will ensure that the Labor Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds behind our Agenda for unprecedented National Success - Making America Richer, Wealthier, Stronger and more Prosperous than ever before!” Trump said in a statement.

