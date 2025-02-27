Democrats reintroduce bill to offer pathway to citizenship for some migrants

Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill reintroduced a bill that would benefit some migrants who currently face an uncertain future over their ability to remain in the country.

The American Dream and Promise Act would benefit Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and temporary protected status (TPS) holders, giving them a path to citizenship.

DACA allows undocumented young adults who came to the United States as children to work and study without fear of deportation. TPS is granted to immigrants in the U.S. whose countries because have gone through natural disasters or political upheaval.

Neither of those protections provide a pathway to citizenship.

“Now tell me, what kind of country would try to send someone away who is actually building and making it stronger?” said U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

“Not radical. This is not controversial,” said U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y.“This is about common sense.”

President Donald Trump indicated in the past that he would be willing to work with Democrats when it comes allowing DACA recipients to remain in the U.S. However, the Trump administration has already signaled it wants to cut back on TPS protections, which could complicate things with this bill.

It's the uncertainty that leaves many trying to navigate their futures.

“Us individuals – like, undocumented people who aspire to be doctors, nurses, you know, good to society — could get their opportunity to get DACA and contribute to society in a good way,” Alexis Toro Juarez said.

He came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was only 1 year old. He lives in Prince George's County and studies at Marymount University. He's in the country without documentation.

“I do have a country where I live in that holds restrictions upon what I can do and what I cannot,” he said.

It’s estimated there are more than half a million DACA recipients in the U.S. and more than 860,000 TPS holders who could be impacted by the bill if it passes.

Efforts to pass the bill failed in 2021 and 2023.

