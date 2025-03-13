Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona dies at 77

Longtime Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., died Thursday from “complications of his cancer treatment,” his office announced in a statement. He was 77.

Grijalva, who served in the House for more than 20 years, was elected to Congress in 2002. During that time he served as chair of the Natural Resources Committee, and most recently was the top Democrat on that House panel. He also was one of the leading progressive voices on Capitol Hill, and served as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus from 2009 to 2019.

"He was steadfast in his commitment to produce lasting change through environmental policies — as he would say, 'It’s for the babies.' He led the Natural Resources Committee without fear of repercussion, but with an urgency of the consequences of inaction," his staff said in a statement.

Grijalva is the second House Democrat to die in office this month. First-term Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas, suddenly died on March 5 after attending President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress the night before.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The Republican majority in the House has been extremely tight this Congress. Grijalva's death means the Republicans control 218 seats and the Democrats control 213 seats.

Grijalva began his career in public service as a community organizer in Tucson. He chaired the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board for six years before serving on the Pima County Board of Supervisors for more than a decade.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

NBC News' Rebecca Kaplan contributed.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: