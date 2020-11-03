Local Coverage

Watch: Decision 2020 From Across the Country

NBC Stations from coast to coast have live, local election coverage on Tuesday night. Scroll down to see when each station will be live, and tune in to watch!

After America votes, NBC stations across the country will help you decipher what happened. Tune in to local election specials from NBC stations across the country to hear analysis from local reporter and exports. Or visit our sister station NBCLX for analysis and insight about how this election affects the issues that matter most to you.

NBC10 Philadelphia: Live from 7-11 p.m. ET

NBC 6 South Florida: Live from 7-11 p.m. ET

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth: Live from 7-9 p.m. CT

NBC Bay Area: Live from 8-11 p.m. PT

NBC Los Angeles: Live from 7-8:30 p.m. PT

NBC 7 San Diego: LIve from 8-10:45 p.m. PT

NBC Chicago: Live at 7, 8, 9 and 11 CT

NBC Boston: Live from 10-10:45 p.m. ET

NECN: 5-11 p.m. ET

NBC Connecticut: Live at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET

NBC4 Washington: Live from 10-10:15 pm. ET

More Election News

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

Live Updates: Trump Takes Indiana, Biden Wins Vermont

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

Control of Senate at Stake as Trump's Allies Face Democrats

This article tagged under:

Local CoverageDonald TrumpJoe BidenDecision 2020election
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us