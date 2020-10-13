Tuesday Is Voter Registration Deadline in DC, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia

It's down to the final hours before an important voter registration deadline in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in Virginia and West Virginia. It's also the deadline to ensure your name or address on file with election officials is up to date. There's no same-day registration at the polls.

It's the last day to submit your voter registration application or update your name or address by mail or online in D.C. and Maryland. In Maryland, the online application is set to close at 9 p.m.

If you miss the deadline in Maryland or D.C., you can register or update your information at the polls during early voting or on Election Day. But officials say it will save you time to do so in advance.

Here's where to check your registration status and information in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Washington Mystics basketball team is helping a final push for voter registration in the District. The team is hosting a voter registration event at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Washington Capitals have also launched a virtual voting hub to encourage participation in the 2020 election.

Deadlines to request mail-in ballots are also coming up on Oct. 20 in Maryland; Oct. 23 in Virginia; Oct. 27 in D.C. and Oct. 28 in West Virginia.

Here's more information on how to vote in the region.