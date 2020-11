Supporters of President Donald Trump held a car caravan Sunday on I-495, the Capital Beltway that loops the D.C. area.

A line of drivers flew “Keep America Great” flags. One pickup truck was festooned with signs reading “Drain the Swamp” and “Law and Order” and had a red, white and blue elephant statue in its truck bed. A woman and child waved flags from an SUV’s sunroof. And one passenger wrote a Trump mask. Here’s a look.