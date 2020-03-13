coronavirus

Louisiana Postpones Democratic Primary Over Coronavirus

Louisiana becomes the first state to take the step 

In this file photo, a man casts his ballot while two children watch inside the voting booth at Eleanor McMain High School on election day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Louisiana has postponed its presidential primaries set for next month, becoming the first state to take the step as fears about the coronavirus outbreak spread. 

The state will push back its nominating contests to June 20 and July 25, a spokesman for the Louisiana secretary of state told CNBC on Friday. 

As the global pandemic upends American life, it has also ground pivotal 2020 presidential campaign operations to a near halt. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, the leading Democratic candidates to take on President Donald Trump in November, have temporarily stopped large, in-person campaign events to curb the coronavirus disease’s transmission. 

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, which hold primaries and award a trove of pledged delegates on Tuesday, have moved forward with their election events as planned. Some states have encouraged more voters to cast absentee or mail-in ballots to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. 

— CNBC’s Steve Kopack contributed to this report

