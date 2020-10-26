In-Person Early Voting Begins in Maryland

In-person early voting began Monday in Maryland and will run for eight consecutive days, including Saturday and Sunday.

The first early voters began lining up before dawn outside the Silver Spring Civic Center and elsewhere.

This is a “pivotal election” and it’s important to recognize “the massive level of sacrifices that have been made by African Americans for the right to vote,” the first person in line in Silver Spring said.

At the University of Maryland, a long line snaked through a parking lot. In Bowie, hundreds of people waited to cast their ballots. Morgan State University in Baltimore saw a long line too.

“The line is fairly long but moving at a good pace,” Baltimore voter Efren Torrez told NBC News.

Early voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information, including the locations of early voting centers, online here.

Maryland has same-day voter registration, so residents who missed the advance voter registration deadline can register to vote at early voting and Election Day vote centers.

MARYLAND EARLY, IN-PERSON VOTING BEGINS: just less than an hour before polls open, and long lines already outside of the Silver Spring Civic Building. Early voting poll sites are open until Nov. 2 from 7 am - 8 pm each day. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/8cvSK0F20m — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) October 26, 2020

Another look at the line pic.twitter.com/eliBXtnEG3 — John Domen (@JDDsays) October 26, 2020

The Maryland State Board of Elections says voters must wear a mask at voting centers and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between other people.

Early voting will end in Maryland the day before Election Day, which is Tuesday of next week.

D.C. will open 32 early voting centers starting Tuesday. Residents can vote at any voting center and are not limited to using one near home. Same-day voter registration is allowed in the District; residents just need valid proof of residence. Nearly 100 voting centers will be open on Election Day.

D.C. voters also have the option of using a mail-in ballot; the ballots were sent to all registered voters.