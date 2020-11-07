Howard University Rejoices as Alum Kamala Harris Becomes Vice President-Elect

Howard University students and alumni are rejoicing Saturday as alum Kamala Harris becomes vice president-elect according to NBC News’ projection.

“Senator Kamala Harris has swung her Howard hammer and shattered the proverbial glass ceiling into pieces that will not be put back together,” University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement.

Harris graduated from the historically Black D.C. school in 1986 and was a member of the school’s debate team and the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority.

Sen. @KamalaHarris has swung her @HowardU hammer and shattered the proverbial glass ceiling into pieces that will not be put back together. As the new VP, we know she will continue advancing her vision of a nation where all people have access to opportunities to grow & succeed. pic.twitter.com/8D3oJwtRKT — Wayne A. I. Frederick (@HUPrez17) November 7, 2020

“Let it be known this day, you do not need a Harvard, Yale, Princeton, or Brown degree to be successful. Our Madam Vice President went to @HowardU,” the college Democrats wrote.

