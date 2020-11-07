Howard University Rejoices as Alum Kamala Harris Becomes Vice President-Elect

Howard University students and alumni are rejoicing Saturday as alum Kamala Harris becomes vice president-elect according to NBC News’ projection.
“Senator Kamala Harris has swung her Howard hammer and shattered the proverbial glass ceiling into pieces that will not be put back together,” University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement.
Photos: Famous Howard University Alumni and Former Students
Harris graduated from the historically Black D.C. school in 1986 and was a member of the school’s debate team and the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority.
“Let it be known this day, you do not need a Harvard, Yale, Princeton, or Brown degree to be successful. Our Madam Vice President went to @HowardU,” the college Democrats wrote.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.